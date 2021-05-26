Is This Comical A.J. Brown Video Best Julio Jones Recruiting Pitch Yet?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown is doubling down on his recruiting pitch to Falcons wideout Julio Jones, who pretty much said this week his time in Atlanta is all but over.

Brown, you may have heard, posted a message to Instagram on Tuesday admitting that he is willing to let Jones take over as the team’s No. 1 receiver, if he is able to orchestrate a trade to Tennessee, of course.

Brown, though, followed it up with a more creative recruiting pitch taking to the social media to post a comical video.

In the video, Brown pumped up Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and then shifted the focus to himself.

“I’m going to sell you on some things right here listen to me closely,” Brown said in the message to Jones. “Then me, I’m up-and-coming. Pro Bowl, Year 2. Not a big deal, kind of a big deal, but not really. OK scratch that. Anyway, whatever.

“And you, the GOAT of our era, of our receivers,” Brown continued. “Help me help you. Come home Julio. Come home.”

Brown is far from the only high-profile NFL player who has tried to recruit Jones. Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown and running back Damien Harris have also made their opinions known on social media, too.

Jones reportedly has the Patriots and Titans on his radar of teams he is interested in. New England is the betting favorite to land the two-time All-Pro wideout, too, followed by the Titans.

Jones likely won’t be traded until at least June 1 given the Falcons’ cap situation, which gives Brown plenty of time to come up with more creative videos.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images