Islanders Fans Waste No Time In Giving Bruins Bulletin Board Material

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Islanders fans just poked the bear.

The Islanders took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, setting up a second-round date with the Boston Bruins, who advanced in the postseason Sunday by eliminating the Washington Capitals.

Those in attendance at Nassau Coliseum could smell victory with about three minutes remaining in the third period Wednesday as the Islanders held a two-goal lead. As such, they started chanting, “We want Boston!”

Wish granted.

The Bruins and Islanders will begin their series Saturday night at TD Garden, which is expected to be near full capacity. The rest of the second-round schedule had not yet been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

Bruins players probably won’t put too much stock in Islanders fans clamoring for a showdown with Boston. After all, it’s that type of enthusiasm that makes playoff hockey so great and the return of fans such a welcome sight in arenas across the NHL.