NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving put together a respectable performance, but still seemed to do something a bit unnecessary that is sure to cause a stir with Celtics fans.

Irving, at some point late in Brooklyn’s 141-126 win over the Celtics in front of some 17,000 fans at TD Garden, appeared to stomp on Boston’s midcourt logo. You probably don’t have to be told that is seen as a sign of disrespect around the sports landscape, as it happens in the NFL and other professional sports as well.

You can watch Irving take part in the act here.

The drama, though, doesn’t appear to have stopped there as a TD Garden fan later threw a water bottle at Irving upon his departure from the court. That fan reportedly was apprehended rather quickly.

Irving scored 39 points during Brooklyn’s Game 4 win over the Celtics. The Nets now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with game 5 in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images