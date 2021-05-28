It’s Time To Talk About Those Embarrassing Early-Season Red Sox Takes

Actually, it started after the first game.

New from @jtomase: Red Sox blow first opportunity to show fans this season will be worth watchinghttps://t.co/xcEVUsQCzV — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 3, 2021

From @Dan_Shaughnessy: Refrain of Opening Day at Fenway: Red Sox have 161 left to do better than that https://t.co/ytBV0VRG1D via @BostonGlobe — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 2, 2021

Mastrodonato: Red Sox' Opening Day loss wasn't pretty, but mostly predictable https://t.co/Oior4Ds5Xu — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 3, 2021

Then, after Garrett Richard’s clunker in the series finale, the shark was jumped.

COLUMN from @jtomase: From sneaky good to sneaky gross, Red Sox season already is a disaster https://t.co/fiOECOrybJ — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 4, 2021

The Red Sox could really use Jacob deGrom's bat in their lineup huh — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 6, 2021

I thought so I wrote it … https://t.co/SDNHt8ose2 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) April 5, 2021

From years ago, but feels appropriate today …



David Ortiz: "Are you panicking, Jonny?"



Jon Miller, WBZ: "Yes."https://t.co/7XB8iT9GtD — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) April 5, 2021

And those are just a few examples of things written on, or just after, the day that Boston dropped to 0-3.

You also had stuff like this a couple of days later:

Alex Cora said last night Eduardo Rodriguez will likely return to the Red Sox rotation this week. If/when Tanner Houck gets sent out to make room, the season could quickly become a joke. https://t.co/sl06R068rz — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 6, 2021

Again, we want the focus here to be on beat writers, as sports talk radio is supposed to be over the top. However, some of the things said and written by people who specialize in talking about the Red Sox were just insufferable.

Well, that season stunk. Here?s to next year not sucking. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) April 2, 2021

It?s almost like this Chaim Bloom can?t evaluate pitchers! — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) April 4, 2021

Get this trash out of my face. Get off OUR mound. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) April 4, 2021

Somebody pay me to go to a game so I can let this whole organization hear it for 9 full innings. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) April 4, 2021

Brutal. Even I was willing to give them the benefit of the doubt as long as they got off to a decent start.

But alas..

As it turns out, the best transaction in Boston this offseason was me managing to trade an hour of having to talk about them every Friday to @MattMcCarthy985 https://t.co/KE92bP1jCw — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) April 4, 2021

And it goes on and on.

The about-faces after a few wins were particularly rough.

Is this team worth watching after all?@jtomase on the Red Sox' signs of life after last night's walk-off win:https://t.co/WgErnPOtFl — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 7, 2021

This is what I thought. This is what I wrote. https://t.co/LSLg6ImDcn — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) April 6, 2021

You didn’t need the ensuing nine-game winning streak to know the takes were bad. You didn’t need nearly two months of good baseball. You didn’t need hindsight, revisionist history — none of it.

The Red Sox got outscored 7-2 over their first two games, one of which saw them get shut down by a pitcher who now might be the American League Cy Young Award frontrunner. One thing you almost always can bet on with the Red Sox: They’re going to hit. Even in 2020, they finished fifth in the American League in runs. The primary concern for Boston entering the season was on the pitching staff.

And so, it made zero sense to glean anything from two games that saw the Red Sox pitch well and hit terribly. As for the blowout loss in the finale, it happens. It doesn’t take much critical thinking to know that Garrett Richards neither is as bad as he was that day nor as good as he was when he shut down the New York Mets last month. He’s a mid-rotation starter with injury history.

But forget about explaining everything. What matters is that suggesting a season is “over” or a “joke” after a few games is just plain stupid. It’s the kind of hyper-reactionary conjecture expected from fans or fans-turned-professional talking heads. It’s not what you’re supposed to get from those tasked with educating their audiences on the subject matter.

Now, with the Red Sox fighting for first place in the American League East and owners of the fifth-best record in baseball, we could take a victory lap. We could bring up our optimistic positional outlooks, our spring training preview and our “five reasons to be excited” column as evidence of us being right and them being wrong, or whatever.

But that barely would be more justifiable than the stuff we just called out. Sure, the Red Sox are competitive, but it still is far too early to say with any confidence that they’ll be playing meaningful games in September. It’s baseball; this thing could go sideways before we know it.

What was obvious about the Red Sox before Opening Day remains obvious now: This is a good-not-great team with holes on the roster that must be filled before they can think about October. Whether those holes are filled internally — Chris Sale and Jarren Duran come to mind — or via trade or free agency remains to be seen. So, too, does whether Boston will go all-in this year or stay on a more conservative timeline.

Let’s — dare we say — wait and see.

As for the post mortems written after the Orioles series, let’s hope against hope that was a one-time deal. Pent-up pandemic frustration, or something.

Since Boston won the World Series in 2018, Red Sox fans have endured a disappointing follow-up campaign, seen a generational talent get traded and suffered through one of the worst seasons in franchise history. We know nobody is going to weep for spoiled-rotten Boston sports fans, but still.

Moreover, they, like everyone else, just went through one of the worst years in human history. Forgive them for looking forward to the baseball season. That doesn’t mean you lie to them and say the team is great, but maybe you think twice before saying the team is complete trash after three games and telling the fans to give up and turn off their TVs.

They looked for informative, interesting coverage, and instead they got the complete opposite. They deserved better.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images