Red Sox Star J.D. Martinez Has Torn Cover Off Ball In 2021

J.D. Martinez is on top of his game right now.

The slugging designated hitter has been on a mission so far to open the 2021 Major League Baseball, looking like a completely different player for the Boston Red Sox than in 2020.

Martinez finished the 2020 season with a .213 batting average with seven home runs and 27 RBIs across 54 games. In 2021, Martinez has flipped the script to the tune of a .331 batting average along with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs across just 43 games.

