J.D. Martinez Joins Historic Company After Impressive Month Of April

J.D. Martinez has been on a mission so for in 2021 for the Boston Red Sox.

Martinez struggled throughout the coronavirus-shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season but seems to have returned to form in a major way.

The Red Sox slugger finished the month of April hitting an impressive .351 to go along with a league-leading nine home runs and 25 RBIs.

Martinez etched his name in the Red Sox’s record boos with his massive month becoming just the second player in team history to lead the Majors in both home runs and RBIs at the end of April along with Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx in 1940.

