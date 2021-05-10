Jack Eichel Acknowledges Possibility Of Leaving Sabres During Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Is the Jack Eichel era in Buffalo nearing an end?

Trade rumors have surrounded the star center over the last two years as the Sabres have struggled to approach anything resembling relevance. Eichel, who signed a lucrative contract extension in 2017, all along has maintained his commitment to the Sabres, but sang a different tune Monday morning.

The 24-year-old missed Buffalo’s final 33 games of the season due to a neck injury. While speaking with reporters Monday, Eichel revealed friction between he and the Sabres over the injury, and also acknowledged the possibility of playing elsewhere next season.

“I’ve been a bit upset about the ways things have been handled since I’ve been hurt,” Eichel told reporters, via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “I’d be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury. There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization. It’s been tough at times.

“Right now, for me, the most important thing is just trying to get healthy, figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”

Eichel has dealt with — and played through — multiple injuries in recent seasons. When asked why he has forgone procedures and treatments he might have needed, Eichel offered the following:

“It doesn’t work like that. I wish. I’m under contract with this team, and they hold a lot of cards on what I can and can’t do.