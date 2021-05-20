Jacked Tim Tebow Sure Looked Like Tight End At Jaguars Practice

Whether Tim Tebow has the skill set required to be an NFL tight end remains to be seen.
One thing is clear, however: He’s built to play the position.
The 33-year-old former NFL quarterback and minor league outfielder officially signed a one-year deal Thursday to play tight end for the Jaguars. And, in what shouldn’t come as a surprise, Tebow showed up to his first practice in Jacksonville looking absolutely jacked.
Check out this video from WJXT-TV:
Nice. But can he catch the ball? Can he block?
Obviously, Tebow isn’t guaranteed a spot on the Jaguars roster. Nevertheless, his story will be among the most interesting to follow as the 2021 NFL season approaches.