Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Home Run-Robbing Catch Look Way Too Easy

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Jackie Bradley Jr. committed an act of thievery in center field.

Bradley added another web gem to his career highlight reel in Saturday’s Braves-Brewers game at American Family Field. Ozzie Albies in the seventh inning walloped a deep shot that was ticketed to travel over the fence, but Bradley perfectly timed his jump, scaled the wall and robbed the Atlanta second baseman of a round-tripper.

The ever-smooth JBJ added no theatrics to the sequence, rather casually flipping the ball back into the infield. Albies, meanwhile, couldn’t help but grin despite losing out on a trip around the bases.

JBJ!! ?



He climbs the wall to take away a home run from Ozzie Albies .#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Wy922j6mvU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 16, 2021

The Braves ultimately earned the last laugh with a 5-1 victory that sealed a road series win.

