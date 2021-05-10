Jaguars Reportedly Will Sign (Tight End) Tim Tebow To One-Year Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Tebow Time for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville intends to sign Tebow, now a tight end, to a one-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Tebow played quarterback in the NFL from 2010 through 2012 and hasn’t been on a roster since he was released by the New York Jets in March of 2012.

The college football legend since has worked in TV and attempted a professional baseball career, which he officially ended in February.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he?ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Whether Tebow will be good enough to earn a spot on the Jaguars’ regular season roster is anybody’s guess. He’ll turn 34 years old in August and is nearly a decade removed from professional football, after all.

Nevertheless, his story will be among the most interesting to follow as the summer progresses.