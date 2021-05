NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk has led the way for the Boston Bruins so far against the Washington Capitals.

The young Bruins left-winger has gotten on Boston on the board in both Games 1 and 2 in the squad’s First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup with the Capitals.

Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie both tallied assists on DeBrusk’s second goal of the postseason 5:05 into Monday night’s matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images