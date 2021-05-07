NESN Logo Sign In

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is slated to fight Logan Paul on June 6, but the legendary boxer now finds himself feuding with a different Paul brother.

Mayweather and Jake Paul crossed paths Thursday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the site of the aforementioned pay-per-view bout. The duo, surrounded by reporters and photogs, went face-to-face and traded verbal barbs before the younger Paul brother swiped Mayweather’s hat, igniting a fracas.

Jake Paul, as he’s one to do, was all over social media following his latest high-profile dust-up. The YouTube star is even trying to capitalize on the Mayweather incident with new merchandise.

gotcha hat — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

angry little leprechaun https://t.co/JL2uIcPJVf — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

went as planned pic.twitter.com/bw8WGwUkd5 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action



1 of Floyd?s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye



RESPECT!!?? — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me



if I die……. I died for the hat — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Say what you want about the Paul brothers, but they never fail at keeping their names in the news.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images