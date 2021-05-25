Jakobi Meyers Enjoying OTAs With Patriots’ ‘Great Group’ Of QBs

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers took a diplomatic approach and made sure to praise New England’s entire group of quarterbacks when asked specifically about rookie Mac Jones on Tuesday.

Meyers had nothing but good things to say about Jones, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer while meeting with reporters via a video conference call.

“As far as Mac and honestly the whole room I think — it’s nice to see them go out there and compete with everyone bringing their own different aspects to the game,” Meyers said. “Mac, Cam, Stid, Hoy. I feel like it’s a great group of quarterbacks. They all work well with each other. They bring a lot of energy each in their own way. I’m enjoying Mac, and I’m enjoying the rest of the room.”

Meyers was asked specifically if he feels like Jones throws a “catchable ball.” That forced Meyers to steer his focus to the rookie, but he did wind up talking again about the group as a whole.

“We haven’t been in a game yet, but these days that we’ve had together, he’s been definitely easy to work with,” Meyers said. “He probably won’t run past everybody, so throwing a catchable ball is definitely something that’s got him to where he is, and he’s blessed to have the arm talent that he has. It’s definitely nice working with him. He does throw a catchable ball. All the guys, I feel like, they’re here for a reason.”

Meyers later was asked specifically if he’s noticed any differences with Newton so far this spring.

“My QB days fell short a couple of years ago, so I honestly couldn’t even tell you, but I know he does look good right now,” Meyers said. “All of the guys definitely have been putting in a lot of work, and it’s exciting to see what’s coming forward.”