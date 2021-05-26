Jakobi Meyers Raves About Impact Julian Edelman Had On Him

NESN Logo Sign In

When Jakobi Meyers was breaking into the NFL, he had a great role model to follow in New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman.

Meyers now is preparing to enter his third NFL season, and Edelman this offseason decided to call it a career. Thus, there’s a new look in the wide receiver room in Foxboro, one that now includes Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

Regardless, the impact Edelman made on Meyers will stay with the 24-year-old for a long, long time.

?You could watch Jules and he could never say a word but you will learn a books worth of information,” Meyers told reporters Tuesday during OTAs media availability, via The Boston Globe. “So, having him around, it definitely helped my game tremendously and I?m just excited that I had the opportunity to be with him in the locker room these two years.?

With respect to institutional knowledge, Meyers is among the elder statesmen of Patriots wideouts. Meyers, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski, all of whom joined the team in 2019, are the longest-tenured New England receivers, excluding Matthew Slater, who technically is listed as a receiver but only plays on special teams.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images