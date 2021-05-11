James White Knows Tom Brady Will Be Prepared For Patriots-Bucs Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots aren’t overhyping themselves for Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots will play the Buccaneers in 2021, but the date of the game is still unknown. The full NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Patriots running back James White said the main thing he’ll be looking to find out is who New England will play in Week 1 so he can start preparing for that opponent. White was asked if Patriots players are curious to find out when they’ll be playing Brady’s Buccaneers and whether they’ll be taking a trip to Miami early or late in the season.

“You think about those things, obviously, but you’ve just got to take it one week at a time,” White said.

“You kind of think about it as it gets closer to the time. You can’t get too far ahead of yourself.”

But would White prefer if Brady has to don his famous scuba suit, which the quarterback wears for cold-weather games, during a late-season appearance in New England?

“He’s going to be prepared either way,” White said laughing.