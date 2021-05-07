NESN Logo Sign In

Francy Cordero wasn’t a planned member of the Boston Red Sox’s lineup for their game against the Detroit Tigers due to his slump.

But perhaps that did something to him mentally, because as a necessary addition Thursday after Kiké Hernández had to leave the game with hamstring tightness in the first inning, Cordero helped Boston win the game and the series.

Taking over in left field, Cordero made a good catch in left to end an inning the Tigers threatened in, and at the plate, had timely hits. He was 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, and drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning with help from a Detroit error.

After the breakthrough performance, Cordero credited coaches and teammates for lifting him up.

“Obviously was tough,” the 26-year-old said after the game. “This is a this is a hard game, if it was easy then everyone would be able to do it but I just kept working. I was working hard with the coaches, spoke to a lot of guys, a lot of my teammates came up to me, would always try to give me some advice as well. Coaches such as (Jason) Varitek, he came up to me and spoke to me about about hitting and just, everyone, it was a team effort in trying to get me right and I’m just happy that I was able to have a good game today.”

He certainly needed it. Entering Thursday’s game against the Tigers, Cordero was 0-for-25, with just one hit in his last 14 games.

After conversations with coaches like Varitek in a last-minute opportunity, he put together his best performance in a Red Sox uniform.