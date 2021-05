NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown is in.

The Boston Celtics have announced Brown is available for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

Brown was added to the injury reports Sunday morning with a sprained right ankle. He appeared fairly comfortable shooting around before the game, too, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

Kemba Walker, meanwhile, is out against Portland as he battles a left oblique strain.

Tip-off for Celtics-Trail Blazers is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Images