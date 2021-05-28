Jayson Tatum Addresses Kyrie Irving’s Comments About Racism In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum seems to expect a raucous — albeit limited — TD Garden crowd Friday night when the Celtics host the Nets.

Boston’s franchise cornerstone just hopes Green Teamers don’t cross any lines amid the rowdiness.

Speaking with host Rachel Nichols on Friday’s edition of the “The Jump,” Tatum was asked to weigh in on the recent comments made by former Celtic Kyrie Irving, who acknowledged he’s experienced racism in Boston.

“You just hope that, obviously — everyone is expected to act a certain way,” Tatum said on ESPN. “You know, cheer for your respective teams and say what you want to say in a competitive manner. You can’t cross any lines. I kind of understood what he was saying about just trying to keep it about basketball. I think most people should understand what he was talking about just with the nature of everything that’s kind of happened the last couple days.”

Tatum, unlike teammate Marcus Smart, said he himself has never been the target of racist remarks in Boston.

Irving and the Nets can put the Celtics on the brink of elimination with a Game 3 win.

