Jayson Tatum, Brad Stevens Praise Kyrie Irving Before Celtics-Nets

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, but knowing Kyrie Irving well won’t make things much easier.

The former Celtics point guard, who joined the Nets in free agency ahead of the 2019-20 season, perhaps left Boston on awkward terms after expressing his intent to re-sign in his first year with the team.

But any bad blood fans have towards Irving doesn’t seem to be shared by current members of the Celtics.

“We both went to Duke, at one point we had the same agent, so we had that connection,” Jayson Tatum on Thursday said after practice, answering questions about the matchup. “Obviously we played here together two seasons, got to see him, his work ethic every day up close and personal so that was pretty special to see.”

That’s evident this season, as Irving has averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds in 54 games for Brooklyn, shooting 50.6% from the field, though he missed a lot of games for various reasons.

But in three games against the Celtics, he averaged 30.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists as the Nets swept the season series.

And his former coach knows what he’s capable of, completely healthy or not.