Jayson Tatum Has Been Fantastic For Celtics Since This Pivotal Moment

For all the uninspired basketball the Boston Celtics have played this season, Jayson Tatum looks like he’s found a will to win of late.

The All-Star wing put together quite the month of April, reaching a new career-high in scoring to tie Larry Bird’s single-game franchise record, compiling the best three-game stretch in Celtics history and earning two NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week distinctions, among other accolades.

Of course, this ramp up in production isn’t result of one thing. Tatum vocally struggled to get back into playing shape after contracting COVID-19 in January, and he’s probably getting more up to speed with each passing day. Not to mention, how he closes out the season has impact on if he makes an All-NBA team for the second season, increasing the potential value of his maximum-salary extension.

But along the way this year, Tatum’s leadership skills has been attacked as the Celtics have underperformed this season, and we can’t help but notice that this late-season surge can be traced back to one incident in particular.

The night Kendrick Perkins called him out on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast April 6. Allow us to refresh your memory:

“Jayson Tatum, you got paid the big bucks! You have the body language and energy level of an underpaid player and it’s hurtin’ the team,” Perkins urged on postgame coverage of Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, in which Tatum got off to a slow start. “Time to step up and live up to your role, straight up. Carry on?”

Well, Tatum certainly listened.