Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

As if there was any other option based on the body of work, Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Over the stretch of games between April 26 and May 2, the Boston Celtics wing has been on a tear, accumulating a league-best 42.7 points per game.

The Celtics’ three-game stretch saw him shoot 54.4% from the field (59.1% from deep) while averaging 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

One particular performance, when he dropped a career-high 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs to tie Larry Bird’e single-game scoring record and lead Boston to its largest comeback in team history, helped him stand out.

And those are just some of the accolades he’s compiled over the last week.

This is Tatum’s third time this season earning Player of the Week designation. We don’t doubt for a second it will be his last.