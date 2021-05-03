Jayson Tatum Offers Injury Update After Colliding With Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just gave Boston Celtic fans quite a scare.
The Celtics stars appeared to knock knees during the final minute of Boston’s 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at TD Garden. Both exited the game afterward, and both appeared to be in pain.
Here’s a look at the play, via NBC Sports Boston:
Head coach Brad Stevens did not have an update on either player after the game outside of a lack of swelling postgame.
Tatum, who had a game-high 33 points Sunday evening, offered a look inside the play. He did not seem too banged up after the game, either.
“We just collided and I guess he stepped on my foot and he fell on my leg but we should be alight,” he told reporters during his postgame media availability. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow but I should be OK.
“… I was able to walk off the court by my self so that’s a good sign.”
Tatum was not able to offer much of an update on Brown, but he’s wishing the best for his teammate.
“I hope he’s alright,” Tatum said.
Boston cannot afford to lose either player to injury with just seven games left in the regular season, especially with Kemba Walker out with a left oblique strain. The C’s have slipped to seventh place with two weeks to go before the postseason begins.
Hopefully, one or both of the J’s will be fully healthy by then.