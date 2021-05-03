Jayson Tatum Offers Injury Update After Colliding With Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just gave Boston Celtic fans quite a scare.

The Celtics stars appeared to knock knees during the final minute of Boston’s 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at TD Garden. Both exited the game afterward, and both appeared to be in pain.

Here’s a look at the play, via NBC Sports Boston:

Head coach Brad Stevens did not have an update on either player after the game outside of a lack of swelling postgame.

Tatum, who had a game-high 33 points Sunday evening, offered a look inside the play. He did not seem too banged up after the game, either.

“We just collided and I guess he stepped on my foot and he fell on my leg but we should be alight,” he told reporters during his postgame media availability. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow but I should be OK.