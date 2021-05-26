The Boston Celtics took a big blow to their lineup Tuesday night.
Already struggling against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Jayson Tatum was poked in the eye and immediately went to the locker room. The forward was seen on the sideline with a towel to his face and swollen eye, but never returned to the court.
And unfortunately for the Celtics, Tatum would remain out for the remainder of the game.
Tatum finished with nine points, four rebounds and an assist. His status is unclear for Game 3 when the series shifts to Boston.