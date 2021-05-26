NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics took a big blow to their lineup Tuesday night.

Already struggling against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Jayson Tatum was poked in the eye and immediately went to the locker room. The forward was seen on the sideline with a towel to his face and swollen eye, but never returned to the court.

And unfortunately for the Celtics, Tatum would remain out for the remainder of the game.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum was poked in the right eye. He will be out for the remainder of the game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2021

Tatum finished with nine points, four rebounds and an assist. His status is unclear for Game 3 when the series shifts to Boston.

