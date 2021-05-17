Jeremy Lauzon Out For Bruins In Game 2; Connor Clifton Makes Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ depth at defense is being tested right away.

D-man Jeremy Lauzon will miss Game 2 after taking a puck to the hand in the series opener, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy announced Monday morning. Connor Clifton will enter the lineup for Lauzon.

Clifton likely will skate alongside Kevan Miller.

Lauzon missed a short period of time in Boston’s Game 1 overtime loss after he was hit in the hand by a Justin Schultz shot in the third period. The Boston blueliner returned to the game but missed practice Sunday. Despite the ailment, Lauzon still played 19:12 on Saturday, including 7 minutes and 37 seconds of combined ice time in third period and overtime, most of which came after being injured.

Clifton, meanwhile, draws back in after logging 22:56 in the final regular-season game of the season last week in Washington. Prior to that, he hadn’t played since May 4.

Clifton and the Bruins will try to even the best-of-seven series at Capital One Arena with puck drop at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images