The Boston Bruins are back in the win column

Boston welcomed the New York Rangers to TD Garden for the second-to-last time in 2021 and took care of business with an impressive 4-0 win.

Patrice Bergeron got the B’s on the board and it would be all Boston from there on. Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo also found the back of the net in the Boston win.

Jeremy Swayman also was impressive once again in net for the B’s en route to his second career shutout and seventh win of the season as he stopped all 15 shots he faced on the night.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed Swayman’s play and the win overall. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by New England Toyota.

