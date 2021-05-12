NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins didn’t get the result they had hoped for Tuesday, but Jeremy Swayman shined once again.

Swayman recorded 30 saves in the Bruins’ wild 2-1 last-second loss Tuesday night to the Washington Capitals with the majority of Boston’s regulars sitting out in preparation for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The young goaltender has been impressive since joining the squad with seven wins across his first 10 career starts including two shutouts.

For more on Swayman’s night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images