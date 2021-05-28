John Tavares In Attendance For Maple Leafs-Canadiens Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

Exactly one week ago fans watched John Tavares get stretchered off the ice after a scary collision with the knee of Corey Perry in Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

Perry was trying to get out of the way after Ben Chiarot’s initial hit on Tavares knocked him to the ground, but his knee made direct contact with Tavares’ head. Thankfully, he was released from the hospital the following day.

Tavares was ruled out for at least two weeks with a knee injury sustained in the collision, but there was no timetable regarding his concussion. But Maple Leafs fans had reason to be optimistic about their captain after he was seen skating Thursday morning.

Incredible. ?



John Tavares was back on the ice in Toronto just a week after a scary collision in Game 1 against the Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/LG1HLPQfZJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2021

He even was in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in hopes of watching Toronto eliminate the Canadiens from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

John Tavares is in the building to watch Game 5 ? pic.twitter.com/rCCNGAgWvz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 27, 2021

This certainly all is encouraging as it looks like Tavares is recovering quite well.