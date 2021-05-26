Jordan Binnington Has Been Downright Awful Since Beating Bruins In 2019

NESN Logo Sign In

Jordan Binnington looked like he was poised for a bright future between the pipes with the St. Louis Blues, especially leading them to an improbable Stanley Cup win in 2019.

Boston Bruins in particular are quite familiar with the goalie, who beat the B’s on home ice in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final nearly two years ago.

But since then, he hasn’t been the goalie he once was — especially in the playoffs.

In fact, he’s been downright awful.

Binnington and the Blues officially were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after getting swept by the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. St. Louis certainly underachieved this season, to say the least, and didn’t really stand a chance against a stacked team like Colorado.

But Binnington has not won a playoff game since June 12, 2019. Yes, that Game 7.

The 27-year-old is 0-9-0 in playoff appearances since then, and went 0-4-0 in the first-round series against Colorado with a 3.59 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage, and .875 in the playoffs since Game 7 in 2019.