Josh Uche Honors Patriots Legacy, Wants To Bring ‘Old-School’ Style

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche knows the history that comes along with wearing No. 55 in New England’s navy blue, red, silver and white uniforms.

The 2020 second-round pick clearly respects and is familiar with the Patriots players that came before him and created a six-time Super Bowl championship dynasty in New England.

Uche switched from No. 53 to 55 this offseason when Kyle Van Noy returned to the Patriots after one year away with the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy reclaimed No. 53, and Uche received No. 55 after John Simon wasn’t retained as a free agent.

“I’m loving it. Just the legacy that comes behind it,” Uche said Tuesday on a video conference call. “Everything that comes with the No. 55. You’ve got Junior Seau. You’ve got the obvious one, (Willie) McGinest. It’s an honor to even be allowed to wear a number like that and just honestly to have KV back, it was a no-brainer to give him the 53 back. I’m just happy to have a jersey to wear on Sundays, honestly. It’s been a dream for me. I’m living out my dream. I’m happy to be a part of the team.”

Uche hasn’t had the opportunity to talk to McGinest, but he has taken the time this offseason to learn some Patriots history.

“Kind of just been going back watching the old Patriots Super Bowls, stuff like that, Patriots games, some of the big games,” Uche said. “Just seeing guys like him obviously throughout those games, just the way he dominated the game, the tenacity those guys played with definitely gives you that old-school vibe of football. …

“You can always be more aggressive. Watching those guys like Rodney Harrison, (Richard) Seymour, just how aggressive they are. They’re just gangsta. Get up, they’ll hit you in the mouth. Get up, talk a little smack and they come right back with it. Definitely could take those things away from their game and try to implement them into mine.”