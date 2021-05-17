Joshuah Bledsoe Takeaways: What Patriots Are Getting In Versatile Safety

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans likely weren’t particularly familiar with Joshuah Bledsoe before their team selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bledsoe, despite playing in nearly four dozen games for an SEC program, didn’t enter the draft as a highly touted prospect. And since a wrist injury prevented him from working out at his pro day, we don’t have a clear picture of his athletic profile, preventing him from potentially appearing on the various “Patriots fits” lists published during the pre-draft process.

Take even a cursory glance at Bledsoe’s scouting report, though, and you won’t be surprised he wound up in New England.

The Patriots value versatility in the secondary, and Bledsoe was a multi-talented player during his four seasons at Missouri, rotating between strong safety, free safety, linebacker and slot alignments. He’s highly experienced, appearing in 46 of a possible 48 games as a collegian — including 12 as a true freshman in 2017 — and starting every game in 2019 and 2020. And he’s a former quarterback to boot, which Bill Belichick was quick to point out in his post-draft news conference.

“Bledsoe’s a versatile player at Missouri, did a lot of different things for their football team,” the Patriots head coach said. “… A very athletic player, high school quarterback, point guard, defensive safety. Very, very instinctive player.”

Belichick also surely appreciated the image of Bledsoe dragging a fired-up teammate away from a brawl that broke out during Missouri’s loss to Florida (watch No. 1 with the yellow undershirt).

The Patriots drafted Bledsoe early in the sixth round, at No. 188 overall. After the pick, Yahoo Sports NFL writer Eric Edholm joked he was “shocked” they didn’t grab Bledsoe in Round 2. Belichick, of course, has been known to reach on safeties in the past, using Day 2 selections on projected late-rounders like Jordan Richards, Duron Harmon and Tavon Wilson. (He went 1-for-3 on those picks.)