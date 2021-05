NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman, like many of us, saw what Taylor Hall did to tie Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

Hall made it a 1-1 game in the second period on a no-look pass from Craig Smith and went top-shelf on Ilya Samsonov.

And Edelman took notice with a simple, one-word reaction to the goal.

“Disgusting,” he said in a quote-tweet.

Yeah, that’s about all we can say, too.

