Julio Jones Reportedly ‘Had No Idea’ He Was On-Air With Shannon Sharpe

Julio Jones’ situation in Atlanta never was a big secret. All football fans and media members alike know — and have known for some time — there’s a real chance the Falcons trade the star wide receiver before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

But we heard it straight from the source Monday when Jones declared he’s “out of there,” suggesting his days with the Falcons are numbered. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection made the revelation during an on-air phone call with “Undisputed” co-host and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

But according to NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Chris Simms, Jones did not know the masses were listening at home as he talked about his future with Sharpe.

“From what I know, from people I know in the NFL, he had no idea he was on the air yesterday,” Simms said Tuesday on NBC Sports’ “Pro Football Talk,” as transcribed by USA Today. “I found that out from somebody in the know here. Yes, he and his agent were very disappointed after.”

Wanting out of Atlanta wasn’t the only piece of intel Jones provided to Sharpe on air. The 32-year-old also made it clear the Dallas Cowboys aren’t on his list of preferred landing spots.

Again, nothing Jones told Shape on the FOX Sports 1 airwaves was earth-shattering. Still, Sharpe was negligent in not giving Jones a heads-up.

