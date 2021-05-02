Kemba Walker Out, Jaylen Brown Questionable For Celtics-Blazers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics will be shorthanded Sunday night when they host the Blazers.

The length of Boston’s inactive list remains to be seen, however.

Kemba Walker will miss Boston’s matchup with Portland as he continues to battle a left oblique strain, the Celtics announced Sunday morning. The star point guard has missed Boston’s last four games.

Jaylen Brown, who played in Friday’s thrilling, comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs, was added the injury report Sunday morning and listed as “questionable” with a right ankle sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Portland:



Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (left oblique strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2021

The Celtics are 34-30 and have won their last two games.

Boston currently sixth in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, a half game behind the Atlanta Hawks for fifth and 1 1/2 games behind the New York Knicks for fourth.