Kevan Miller Sent To Hospital For Scans After Hit From Dmitry Orlov

UPDATE: (8:27 p.m. ET): Kevan Miller will not return to Game 4. He was transported to the hospital for “scans and further evaluation,” the team announced.

ORIGINAL STORY: A frightening scene unfolded at TD Garden in the second period of Boston Bruins-Washington Capitals Game 4.

At the 7:27 mark in the period, Kevan Miller gained entry into the offensive zone. Dmitry Orlov had a bad angle but tried to lurch back and lay a hit. As a result, he left his skates and delivered a nasty hit on the Bruins defenseman, which sent Miller to the ice in a heap.

Dmitry Orlov received a double minor for this hit on Kevan Miller. pic.twitter.com/BCovE4UgHw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2021

Miller was down for a few moments, but got up and headed down the tunnel with some assistance from team medical staff.

Orlov was given four minutes for roughing, and the Bruins converted on the power play.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images