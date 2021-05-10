Kevan Miller Reacts To Being Nominated For Bill Masterson Trophy

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevan Miller, once again, has been nominated for the 2021 Bill Masterson Trophy.

The Boston Bruins defenseman also was nominated last year. The award is given to the given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Miller returned to the ice this season after missing all of 2019-20 season and the 2018-19 Stanley Cup playoffs due to a twice-broken kneecap, but has made his presence known throughout the year with his team.

The 33-year-old is averaging 19:12 of ice time in 27 games played.

“Last year when that nomination came, I was obviously super grateful for that,” Miller told reporters after Monday’s practice. “I was in a different position than I am now, wasn’t playing, not really too sure how things were gonna pan out. To get it now, I’m very grateful.

“I’ve had a lot of help, obviously, to get where I’m at now,” Miller added. “To be playing again, competing, and playing the sport that I love, is awesome. It’s been a long road and I’m happy to be where I’m at now.”

This season hasn’t come without issues, though, as Miller missed several weeks with cellulitis.