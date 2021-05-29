NESN Logo Sign In

In what was an incredibly predictable moment, Kyrie Irving was booed ahead of Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Friday marked the first time Irving played at TD Garden in front of fans after leaving Boston for Brooklyn in 2019. Injuries and COVID-19 prevented him from hearing the boo birds before the third contest of this first-round NBA playoffs series.

Irving didn’t join the Nets immediately for warmups, but once he did appear on the court, the TD Garden crowd let him have it. The All-Star guard seemed to enjoy what he was hearing, egging on the fans in attendance to be louder.

Fans in TD Garden greet Kyrie Irving with loud chants of booing as he walks out on the court to face the Celtics in Game 3 ? pic.twitter.com/rW2ADCSRkY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

When Irving was announced over the PA system, it certainly sounded like a full-capacity crowd.

Boston fans welcome back Kyrie with a sea of boos



(via @chrisgrenham)pic.twitter.com/N7ZO54REt3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 29, 2021

The Celtics look to avoid going into a 3-0 hole.