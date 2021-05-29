In what was an incredibly predictable moment, Kyrie Irving was booed ahead of Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
Friday marked the first time Irving played at TD Garden in front of fans after leaving Boston for Brooklyn in 2019. Injuries and COVID-19 prevented him from hearing the boo birds before the third contest of this first-round NBA playoffs series.
Irving didn’t join the Nets immediately for warmups, but once he did appear on the court, the TD Garden crowd let him have it. The All-Star guard seemed to enjoy what he was hearing, egging on the fans in attendance to be louder.
When Irving was announced over the PA system, it certainly sounded like a full-capacity crowd.
The Celtics look to avoid going into a 3-0 hole.