Line Brawl Breaks Out After Opening Faceoff Between Rangers-Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that certainly was predictable.

The New York Rangers and Washington Capitals met Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden for the first time since Tom Wilson ended Artemi Panarin’s season and only was fined $5,000 for punching a defenseless Pavel Buchnevich in the head.

Wilson, as you certainly know, has a history of making boneheaded plays and intentionally hurting people, so it’s no surprise the Rangers ripped into the NHL Department of Player Safety after discipline (or lack thereof) was handed down.

It also comes as no surprise that there was a line brawl off the opening faceoff in Wednesday’s game. You can check it out here.

But if you thought that would be the end of it, you were mistaken.

Five more fights broke out in the first 4:14 of the game and there were as many players in the penalty box as there were on the bench.

bench vs penalty box pic.twitter.com/uPJHQL4sZU — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 5, 2021

Listen, if Matt Cooke and John Scott are out here calling Wilson out, you know he did something wrong. Still, it’s probably fair to assume Wilson won’t learn his lesson given his coach loves to enable him.