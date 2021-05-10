Linebacker Harvey Langi Rejoining Patriots After Three Seasons With Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

A familiar face is returning to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots and linebacker Harvey Langi agreed to terms on a contract Monday, Langi’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman, announced on social media.

The terms of the deal have not been reported.

Langi signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2017 — he got $115,000 guaranteed to sign, which at the time was the second-most ever for a UDFA — and made the team’s 53-man roster out of training camp. A major car accident in October 2017 limited the BYU product to just one game as a rookie, and the Patriots released him during final roster cuts in 2018.

After spending most of the 2018 season on the New York Jets’ practice squad, Langi became a contributor for New York, appearing in all 16 games in 2019 and 14 in 2020.

Langi played only on special teams in 13 of the 30 games he appeared in for the Jets but became a defensive starter during the second half of last season, playing 90-plus percent of defensive snaps for six straight weeks in November and December before suffering a season-ending neck injury. He tallied 10 tackles — one off his career high — in a Week 9 loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium.