Zach Wilson’s mother is stepping back from the limelight just as her son is moving further into it.

Lisa Wilson, the New York Jets quarterback’s mother, set her Instagram account to private recently, according to the New York Post’s Jenna Lemoncelli. Lisa Wilson didn’t specify why, but it might have had something to do with a recent mask rant she made following a trip to Disney World.

In an expired Instagram story, she accused Disney World employees of being “maskholes” and “always up in our business” before declaring “my family kind of hates amusements parks.” You can see a clip here.

Prior to making her Instagram private, Lisa Wilson received backlash for her mask comments and shared some.

“I want to make it clear that I did wear my mask PROPERLY all day!” She wrote, per Lemoncelli. “I didn’t get reprimanded even once! I am very respectful. But it is miserable being at the ‘happiest place on earth’ with police walking around yelling at people for taking a drink of water. It’s outside, it’s hot and a lady in front of us passed out in line.”

That doesn’t sound like fun.

The Jets selected Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pic in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lisa Wilson garnered attention during the broadcast, with some headlines highlighting her as a “hot mom,” per Lemoncelli. Zach Wilson said his family would try to keep his mom out of the spotlight as he begins his NFL career.