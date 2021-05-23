Liverpool’s European fate rests in its own hands.

Liverpool will host Crystal Palace on Sunday at Anfield in their final game of the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Reds will hold onto fourth place and qualify for the UEFA Champions League if they beat Crystal Palace, and fifth-place Leicester City does not win its last game and eliminate the four-goal differential with which Liverpool enters the final round of games.

Liverpool also will welcome fans back to Anfield for the first time this season. The Reds have won seven consecutive Premier League games over the Eagles, so there’s a good chance Liverpool’s famous stadium will hold a celebration Sunday.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Crystal Palace in the United States:

When: Sunday, May 23, at 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435026-the-best-news-jurgen-klopp-on-fans-returning-to-anfield" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>