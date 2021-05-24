So Long, Crustaceans: Maine Red Claws Officially Changing Their Name

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ NBA G League affiliate will look much different next season.

The Maine Red Claws on Monday morning announced they will rebrand as the Maine Celtics. The name change was announced during a press event that included a launch video narrated by Celtics play-by-play voice Mike Gorman.

Take a look:

And here’s a closer look at the new logo and colors:

The organization did not detail the future of their mascot, Crusher, but here’s hoping he survives.

As for the Boston Celtics, they lost their NBA playoff opener to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night.