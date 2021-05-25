Make Your NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday evening in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s race, which is one of the premier events on the NASCAR calendar. The lineup will be determined by a qualifying session Sunday morning.

The rules for our “Coca-Cola 600 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

