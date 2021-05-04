NESN Logo Sign In

Manchester City is poised to take a giant step toward its promised land, but PSG is determined to block its path.

The teams will meet Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. Manchester City enters the game with a 2-1 lead thanks to its win over PSG last week in Paris.

If Manchester City wins, draws or loses 1-0, it will reach its first European final since 1970.

PSG must overturn its deficit in order to return to the Champions League final. The French club lost to Bayern Munich in last season’s final and is determined to return to the big game.

Kylian Mbappe will be a game-time decision. A calf injury ruled him out of Saturday’s win over Lens in Ligue 1, and PSG will give the superstar forward as much time as possible to recover.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester City versus PSG in the United States:

When: Tuesday, May 4, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network | TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com