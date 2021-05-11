NESN Logo Sign In

Manchester City once again occupies English soccer’s throne.

City officially won the Premier League title for the 2020-21 season Tuesday. The triumph marks the fifth domestic title in club history, with five coming in the last nine years and three in the last four seasons.

City wasn’t even on the field when it clinched the title. Second-place Manchester United lost to Leicester City on Tuesday, and the result means United can’t close the 10-point gap in the standings since it has just three games remaining on its schedule.

Liverpool won the 2019-20 Premier League title, ending City’s two-year reign. City started this season as the betting favorite to win the title and now has met those lofty expectations.

Manchester City will look to end its campaign on the ultimate high May 29 by beating Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images