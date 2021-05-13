Manchester United Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Roberto Firmino scored twice, as Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford.
A deflected Bruno Fernandes shot put the hosts ahead early on during Thursday?s thrilling and eventful previously postponed Premier League contest, but Liverpool reacted to that setback in hugely impressive fashion against rival Manchester United.
Diogo Jota’s instinctive flick brought Jurgen Klopp’s side level in the 34th minute, and a powerful Firmino header made it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time.
Their advantage was extended just two minutes after the restart, as Firmino coolly converted the rebound after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot had been saved, although Marcus Rashford pulled one back for United midway through the second half.
Further chances followed at both ends before Mohamed Salah raced clear in the last minute to stroke in his 30th goal of the season and seal a victory that could prove vital in Liverpool’s quest for UEFA Champions League qualification.