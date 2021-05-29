Marcus Smart Becomes Instant Meme With Reaction To Call Reversal

NESN Logo Sign In

Chances are if you’re a basketball fan who is actively on social media, you’ll be seeing a lot of Marcus Smart over the next few days.

Smart delivered a priceless reaction to call reversal late in the Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Nets on Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston guard with 40 seconds to play drew an offensive foul call on Kevin Durant, but the infraction was successfully challenged by Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash. Referees flipped the decision to a blocking foul on Smart, and since Durant hadn’t released the ball, the visitors were awarded a foul shot and possession as the C’s held a seven-point lead.

The ever-entertaining Smart leaned into theatrics after he was stripped of what likely would have been a game-sealing charge.

The media: Brooklyn is going to sweep the Celtics



Marcus Smart and the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/KV2vtFMy9e — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

We can’t imagine Smart dwelled on the reversal for very long, as he and his Celtics teammates surely are riding high following their impressive victory.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images