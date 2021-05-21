Marcus Smart Explains Celtics’ Mindset For First-Round Series Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart is well aware the Celtics face an uphill climb.

Boston had to scratch and claw its way into the 2021 NBA playoffs, needing a play-in tournament game win in order to clinch the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed. Up next for the C’s is a first-round battle with the Brooklyn Nets, who might be the league’s best team from a pure talent standpoint.

Speaking with the media Friday afternoon, Smart explained how the Celtics are approaching their best-of-seven series with the high-powered Nets.

“We know the odds are against us, we know what we’re up against,” Smart told reporters, per the Celtics. “This isn’t our first time being up against a Goliath of this matter and being the underdog, so we just got to come out there and play; all the cards on the table, no holding back. At this point, we have nothing to lose, so go out there and just have fun and do it.”

The Atlantic Division rivals will kick off their series Saturday night at Barclays Center. Tip-off for Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Image