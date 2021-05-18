Marcus Smart ‘Very Thankful’ For Charity Drive Led By Celtics Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart loves Boston, but Boston loves him more.

In hopes to bring some positivity to a tumultuous season for the Celtics, a fan came up with the idea for a fundraiser for the guard’s charity. Over a four-day span, the “People’s Tommy Point Charity Drive For 18” raised more than $40,000, and had Smart at a loss for words.

“The telethon, it was great. Words can’t even explain it, I was smiling from ear to ear when I heard about it,” Smart told reporters after Monday’s practice. “It just shows that people care and trying to do something good in the world where everything seems like it’s going bad. So I appreciate everybody who donated and everybody who put this together. That’s all I can say, I’m very thankful.”

The virtual telethon began Tuesday and ran through Friday, even featuring interviews with NBC Sports Boston play-by-play broadcaster Mike Gorman.

And when it was all said and done, the YounGameChanger Foundation, which serves and empowers underprivileged youth in inner cities, received quite the charitable donation.

Hopefully, those good vibes are carried into the postseason. Smart and the Celtics take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images