Matt Grzelcyk Briefly Leaves Game 1, But Returns, After Leo Komarov Hit

The Boston Bruins ran with five defensemen briefly Saturday night.

In the second period of Game 1 between the B’s and New York Islanders in their second-round series, Matt Grzelcyk fired a pass from behind the net. Leo Komarov came in and laid a hit on the B’s defenseman, who was slow to get up.

(You can watch the hit here)

Grzelcyk moved slowly to the bench while play continued, and got looked at by team trainer Don Del Negro on the bench. After a few moments, Grzelcyk went down the tunnel.

After a few minutes in the dressing room, Grzelcyk returned, and it appears the Bruins dodged a bullet.

