Mets’ Kevin Pillar Offers Update After Taking Fastball To Face

Kevin Pillar somehow, some way was in high spirits Monday night.

Pillar was at the center of a very scary scene in the seventh inning of the Mets-Braves series opener at Truist Park in Atlanta. Facing a 1-2 count with two outs and the bases loaded, the veteran outfielder took a 94.5 mph fastball from Jacob Webb to the face.

A bloodied Pillar was hunched over by home plate for several minutes before walking to the Mets’ clubhouse under his own power with team trainers by his side.

New York manager Luis Rojas after the game, per ESPN, said Pillar was transferred to a local hospital where he would undergo a CT scan. All tests apparently came back clear, as an upbeat Pillar took to Twitter late Monday night.

“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner,” Pillar tweeted.

It remains to be seen when Pillar will be back on the field for the Mets. But based on his tweet, it might be sooner rather than later.